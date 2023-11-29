fbpx

Investigation Continues In Pulaski County Hit & Run Accident

The highway patrol is investigating a four-vehicle accident on Hwy-133 at Rayville Lane in Pulaski County that left four people injured and the alleged vehicle responsible fleeing the scene.

The patrol says it happened around 3:40 Monday afternoon when an unknown vehicle tried to pass two other northbound vehicles before striking a southbound vehicle.

That set off a sequence of events with the unknown vehicle also hitting one of the others while trying to re-enter the driving lane and the southbound vehicle then also striking one of the other vehicles involved.

A total of four people suffered minor injuries and were taken to area hospitals while the unknown vehicle fled the scene.

Reporter Mike Anthony