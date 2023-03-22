Missouri Senate Looking At Transgender Legislation

This week began with a marathon discussion about transgender legislation being considered in the State Senate.

It all started with 13 hours being spent on Senate Bill 39.

Senator Holly Thompson Rehder of Scott City is the sponsor.

She tells her colleagues her proposal seeks to establish guidelines for student participation in athletic contests organized by sex…

“No physician or healthcare provider can provide surgical treatment, puberty blocking drugs, cross-sex hormones or other mechanisms to develop the opposite sex.”

But Sen. Tracy McCreery of St. Louis County says she does not see the need for this legislation…

“I’m surprised we’re spending so much time on this issue, when there are so many other things we could be doing that would actually make the lives of Missouri children better.”

After all-night discussions, Senate Bill 39 was given first-round Missouri Senate approval.

Missouri senators then gave Senate Bill 49 preliminary approval.

This proposal would establish the “Missouri Save Adolescents from Experimentation, or SAFE, Act.”