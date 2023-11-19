Fire Damages Building And Car In Camdenton

Extensive damage is reported to a building and a car in the 200 block of Chimney Rock Road north of Camdenton.

Mid-County Fire Chief Scott Frandsen says the smoke investigation call was received around 3:30 Wednesday afternoon and, while enroute, information was received that the incident was actually a structure fire.

Upon arrival, crews found a working fire in the structure and a nearby car also on fire before setting up an attack on both and being able to bring both fires under control in about 20 minutes with the help of a tanker shuttle providing water at the scene.

There were no injuries to civilians or fire personnel and the cause of blaze is being called accidental.