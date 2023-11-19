Osage Beach Puts Out Bidding For Contractors To Conduct Sewer Rehab

The City of Osage Beach has put out the call for contractors interested in submitting bids for some sewer rehab work.

According to the specs outlined in the city’s advertisement seeking bids, the project will include the mechanical rehab of lift stations in the areas of Lazy Days Road and Osage Beach Road.

The work will also include demolishing existing pipes and valves with the installation of new equipment, bypass pumping and site restoration.

The period to submit bids for the work officially opened on Wednesday and will close at 2:00pm on Thursday, the 30th of this month.

All information about how to submit the bids is available on the City of Osage Beach’s website.