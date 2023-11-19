fbpx

Three Arrested In Stover Following Report Of Possible Drug Activity

Three people are taken into custody from a residence in Stover following a report of possible drug activity received from a probation offender doing an offender visit at the location.

That’s according to a probable cause statement filed in the Morgan County Courthouse which alleges that an officer from the Mid-MO Drug Task Force responded to the location along with Stover police and found the suspects inside with white powdery substances that field-tested for the presence of methamphetamine.

The three suspects are identified as 37-year-old Jason Ashby, 24-year-old Bobbie Joe Lutjen and 18-year-old Destiny Ashby-Dore.

Two of the suspects, Ashby and Lutjen, allegedly also admitted to using meth.

All three were taken to the Morgan County Jail. Ashby and Lutjen are being held on $15,000 bonds while Ashby-Dore is to be released on her own recognizance.

All three will be held for 48 hours before being allowed to bond.

Reporter Mike Anthony