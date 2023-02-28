LORDEC Initiating Hospitality Study For The Lake Area

The Lake of the Ozarks Regional Economic Development Council is initiating a hospitality feasibility study through Growth Services Group for Lake of the Ozarks businesses.

Officials say the study was launched at the recommendation of Next Site, in recognition that each municipality in their service territory has expressed interest in hotel recruitment and development.

LORDEC says the project is still in the data collection phase and the council is optimistic the assessment of the region will prove “fruitful.”

GSG will be providing an assessment of the most optimal sites to build, with recommendation for size and scope, for any future hospitality development in the lake area.

