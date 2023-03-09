Fire Officials Urge A Change In Batteries For Smoke Dectectors During Spring Forward

Fire district officials from around the lake area and statewide are encouraging Missouri residents to take advantage of the time change this weekend to, also, change batteries in smoke alarms and review fire escape plans should the unthinkable happen.

State Fire Marshal Tim Bean says it’s also a good time to test the systems to make sure they are still working and to install any additional smoke and carbon monoxide detectors if needed.

Statistics show that most home fire deaths occur between 11 p.m. and 7 a.m. and in homes without working smoke alarms.

The time change officially takes place at 2:00 a.m. Sunday morning.