OB Elections Set For April With Marijuana Tax Issue Included

The final ballot for the upcoming Osage Beach Municipal elections is set with one contested race and the proposed marijuana tax issue to be decided by voters.

In the second ward, incumbent alderman Tyler Becker faces a challenge by Justin Hoffman while incumbents John O’Steen in Ward-1 and Richard Ross in Ward-3 are running uncontested.

Voters in Osage Beach will also decide on whether a 3% sales tax should be imposed on recreational marijuana sold in the city.

Voters will cast their ballots at, either, the Church of Osage Hills or the Faithbridge United Methodist Church.

Election day in Osage Beach and around the lake area is set for Tuesday, April 4th.