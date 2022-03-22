News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Talk Radio at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri

Local News Top Stories

Firefighters Battle Simultaneous House Fires in Linn Creek

ByReporter Mike Anthony

Mar 21, 2022

Firefighters from Osage Beach and Mid-County respond to a call of multiple houses on fire in Linn Creek. The call to Barrel Road, off Crystal Springs Road, was received around 11:30 Monday morning and, upon arrival, three houses were discovered on fire, at least one of them was fully involved. Personnel and fireboats from the Osage Beach and Mid-County districts battled all three simultaneously while dealing with strong winds gusting over 20-miles-per-hour. Unconfirmed reports indicate that a fourth house may have also ignited and that the fires may have been started as a result of open burning.

A check of online records indicate that one of the homes may be a second home owned by a St. Louis area resident, another home is vacant and the third confirmed home on fire being locally owned.

No other information has been released.

By Reporter Mike Anthony

Related Post

Crime Local News State News Top Stories

New Details Released In DWI Case Causing An Uproar On Social Media

Mar 21, 2022 Reporter John Rogger
Local News

Remains Found in the Lake Area in October Still Not Identified

Mar 21, 2022 Reporter Mike Anthony
Crime Local News Top Stories

Date Set for Endsley Verdict to be Announced

Mar 19, 2022 Reporter Mike Anthony

You Missed These Top Stories

Local News Top Stories

Firefighters Battle Simultaneous House Fires in Linn Creek

Mar 21, 2022 Reporter Mike Anthony
Crime Local News State News Top Stories

New Details Released In DWI Case Causing An Uproar On Social Media

Mar 21, 2022 Reporter John Rogger
Local News

Remains Found in the Lake Area in October Still Not Identified

Mar 21, 2022 Reporter Mike Anthony
Crime Local News Top Stories

Date Set for Endsley Verdict to be Announced

Mar 19, 2022 Reporter Mike Anthony
WP Twitter Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com