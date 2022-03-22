Firefighters from Osage Beach and Mid-County respond to a call of multiple houses on fire in Linn Creek. The call to Barrel Road, off Crystal Springs Road, was received around 11:30 Monday morning and, upon arrival, three houses were discovered on fire, at least one of them was fully involved. Personnel and fireboats from the Osage Beach and Mid-County districts battled all three simultaneously while dealing with strong winds gusting over 20-miles-per-hour. Unconfirmed reports indicate that a fourth house may have also ignited and that the fires may have been started as a result of open burning.

A check of online records indicate that one of the homes may be a second home owned by a St. Louis area resident, another home is vacant and the third confirmed home on fire being locally owned.

No other information has been released.