News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Talk Radio at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri

Local News Top Stories

OBFD: Cause of Linn Creek House Fires Officially “Undetermined”

ByReporter Mike Anthony

Mar 22, 2022

Undetermined…that will officially go down as the cause of a fire that destroyed three houses and a vehicle and damaged a fourth house on Barrel Road in Linn Creek. That’s according to Osage Beach Assistant Fire Chief Steve Stafford who says the biggest problem battling the simultaneous blazes was windy conditions…

      NEWS-03-23-2022 LC FIRES UPDATE-1 - 22nd March 2022

Stafford also says there was considerable concern, also, due to some nearby propane tanks…

      NEWS-03-23-2022 LC FIRES UPDATE-2 - 22nd March 2022

Also adding to the problems was having to shuttle water for the pumpers and the numbers of personnel and units all in close proximity to each other on the small roadway. Providing mutual aid were the Mid-County and Sunrise Beach districts. There were no injuries and firefighters were on the scene for over seven hours.

 

