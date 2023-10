Personnel from several lake area fire districts respond around 6:45 (Monday) morning to a barn fire with around 200 bales of hay and some vehicles inside it in Miller County.

Upon arrival to the scene, at 2784 Old Tuscumbia Road, the structure was found to be about 75-percent involved.

Providing mutual aid to the Moreau District were Lake Ozark, Rocky Mount and Tuscumbia.

There were no injuries reported and personnel were on the scene for at least two hours.