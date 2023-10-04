fbpx

Wed. Oct 4th, 2023

 

Warrant Issued For Woman Accused Of Assaulting Another Woman In Miller County

A warrant has been issued for a Sedalia woman in connection to a reported assault which occurred during the late-night hours on September 2nd in Miller County.

The probable cause statement filed in Tuscumbia indicates that the alleged victim reported the incident about a week later to Lake Ozark Police.

In that report, the victim claims a drink was spilled on her shirt and she switched shirts with a friend before the suspect, identified as Hannah Cassells Meyer, approached in a black bikini and started assaulting the victim.

A video of the incident reportedly shows Meyer continuously hitting the victim in the face and pulling her hair before being separated in the video by a male subject.

Apparently, the suspect and victim did not know each other according to a statement made on the video.

Meyer is formally charged with felony assault.

Bond was set at $10,000.

Reporter Mike Anthony