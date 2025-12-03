Firefighters Keep Shed Fire From Destroy Homes In Edwards

No injuries are reported following an early morning fire on Tuesday in Edwards.

According to the Northwest Camden County Fire District, the call came in around 1:30 for mutual aid to a home on North Highway 7 within the Deer Creek Fire District.

Personnel found a large shed fully engulfed between two homes and a garage.

Fire crews were able to get the fire suppressed and remained on the scene for several hours to ensure it was extinguished.

The cause of the fire has not yet been released.