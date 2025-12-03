Lake West Chamber Parade Battles Weather For Successful Fun

Despite the weather that blew into the lake area this past weekend, the Lake West Chamber’s lighted Christmas Parade is being called a big success going off without a hitch.

“I got to give a shout out to the whole crew that helped with that. You know, Cindy really did all the hard work on that. And Jeff and Mel and Tracy and Michelle, they had a whole bunch of people out there helping with that. And you know, it got a little bit chilly and a little bit damp. We didn’t have quite as many spectators as we hoped just but you know, the weather was was what it was.”

Chamber Director Mike Koenigsman also says, while the number of expected spectators may have been down, there were more than three dozen floats and other vehicles in the parade.

Up next for the chamber will be a “Coffee with the Chamber” event on Thursday at the Board of Realtors Office to talk about marketing and A-I followed by an “Eggs and Issues” event on Friday at the Zack Wheat Legion Post to talk about the 2025 legislative agenda.