Firework Fails At OzFest Causing Damage To Vehicles And Some Reported Injuries

Scary moments at a Lake Area Festival over the weekend as a rogue firework explodes close to attendees & parked vehicles.

It happened at the OzFest in Rocky Mount during a show put on by Ozark Fireworks.

Numerous witnesses at the scene indicated that the firework exploded near guests of the event, shattering glass in numerous vehicles & even setting off the airbags of a fire truck.

Some vehicles also had their door handles blown out & they received damage that is similar to baseball sized hail.

No official report has been released as of Sunday; however, it was noted that there were some injuries.

Numerous agencies assisted at the scene, including area fire and ambulance districts.

 

****Cover Photo posted by Lake Resident Andrew Maxon on Facebook….other photos below posted by Jim Jones, Ashley Paton & Dawnwood Freedom….

 

Reporter John Rogger