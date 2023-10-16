Water Safety Council Looking For New Recruits During Tuesday Lunch & Learn Program

The Lake of the Ozarks Water Safety Council is putting a call out for those who want to help make a difference by becoming part of the council.

A recruiting event being called “Lunch and Learn” is set for Tuesday morning at the Camdenton Chamber Office with representatives from the water safety council, the chamber, the water patrol and other agencies expected to be on hand.

The water safety council offers several different programs and activities to promote its mission including the use of life jackets, a sober driver, boater education and more.

The get-together at the chamber Tuesday morning will run from 11:00-noon.