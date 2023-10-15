Hiland Dairy Announces Closure Of Lake Ozark Facility – Concerns Raised Over Future Of Product In The Region

Patrons of Hiland Dairy products in the Lake Area are concerned after announcements that the company is planning to close its Lake Ozark offices.

Rumors first posted earlier this week on social media indicated the distribution center was closing, which prompted patrons being concerned that the product would no longer be carried in the Lake Region.

That has not been verified by the company, who tells KY3 News in Springfield that they are simply re-aligning with their partner company Prairie Farms Dairy, to “enhance customer service” and “reduce fuel consumption.”

That report indicates it has informed all Lake Ozark employees and that they’ve been offered positions within the company, however it is not indicated if residents would have to re-locate to take those positions.

As of Sunday, the company has not made a public release about the closure.

KRMS News has reached out for further details about the decision & are awaiting a response.