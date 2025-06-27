First Aid Station-Command Post Established for Tri-County Fair in Richland

It’s a case of better safe than sorry at the Tri-County Fair which goes on for another day or two in Richland.

The Tri-County Fire District says it’s teamed up with Richland Police and the Pulaski County Emergency Management Office to set up a first aid station at the intersection of East National Avenue and LG Myers Drive, right near the entrance to the fair.

The trailer will also serve as a command post for emergency service operations if needed during the fair.

Tri-County Fire says, if you are at the fair and find yourself in an emergency situation, you should call 9-1-1 or head to the command center and first aid post. The fair will come to an end after the truck and tractor pull Saturday night.