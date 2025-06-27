Homeless Man Arrested for Stealing from Walmart and Threatening to Cut a Tongue Out

A homeless Camdenton man finds himself in the Camden County Jail after allegedly being caught stealing from the Osage Beach Walmart Supercenter, threatening to beat employees and then threatening to cut out the tongue of a citizen in the area telling him to shut up.

Osage Beach police say that 47-year-old Nekoma Lucan Hendrix was cutting off tags and putting merchandise into a bag before being confronted by Asset Protection leading to the altercation.

Included in the items Hendrix tried to take, valued at $84.66, were mostly camping-related along with a thing of Harry’s post-shave balm.

Hendrix is charged with a class-A felony charge of first-degree robbery and is being held without bond in the Camden County Jail.