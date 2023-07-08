First Grounding of Summer Reported at Lake of the Ozarks

A late-night outing on the water comes to an unexpected ending when the 2005 Searay being operated at the 8.5 mile marker of the Osage Arm in Miller County comes to an abrupt stop when it ran aground.

The water patrol division of the highway patrol says it happened shortly before 11:30 Friday night.

57-year-old Jeffrey Brown, of Sunrise Beach, had the boat on auto-pilot when the grounding happened. Brown was not wearing a safety device and escaped with no injuries. As for the boat, it did sustain some moderate damage.

Brown was given a lift home from the scene by Lake Ozark Fire personnel.