SWCFD Extinguishes Car/Grass Fire

Southwest Camden County Fire District personnel make quick work of a vehicle and brush fire keeping the blaze from reaching other areas of the property including a nearby house.

District officials say the call to the area of Highway-W and Buffalo Linn Creek Road in Macks Creek was received around 8:40 Thursday night. Upon arrival, personnel discovered that the fire started under the vehicle while it was being worked on before spreading to the grass area around the vehicle.

There were no injuries reported.