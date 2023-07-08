Two Charged with Possessing Meth, Fentanyl in Miller County

The Miller County Sheriff’s Office is releasing more information following a bust that resulted in two people being taken into custody and formally charged with drug offenses.

Sheriff Louie Gregoire says deputies teamed up with a detective from the Mid-Missouri Drug Task Force to conduct a traffic stop this past Monday, July 3rd, in the area of Highway-54 and Route-FF.

A probable cause search of the vehicle was executed with about 35 grams of meth, 13 capsules suspected to contain fentanyl and other controlled substance pills being seized.

Taken into custody were 45-year-old Anthony Mitchell, of Lake Ozark, who’s being held without bond and 36-year-old Jassi Chambers, also from Lake Ozark, who’s being held on a $200,000 bond.