Fiscal Year 2024 Budget Approved By Osage Beach Board Of Alderman

It came down to the final regular meeting of the year but the City of Osage Beach now has its Fiscal Year-2024 Operating Budget officially in place.

Following a series of budget meetings and public hearings, including one hearing which drew no input, City Administrator Jeana Woods on Thursday presented a final draft version of the budget for the aldermen to vote on.

“I went ahead and put two columns, draft version two versus the amended draft version three. And I know that you see a pretty large difference. There was normal few capital projects that affected restricted. Um, changes to the airport fund also made changes to the transportation fund and less transfers needed.”

Approval of the nearly $45.5 million dollar budget was unanimously approved minus one alderman who was absent from the meeting.

In other business, the Osage Beach Board of Aldermen also approved an extension of time for developers of the Lakeport Village project to acquire certain property under the redevelopment agreement with the city.