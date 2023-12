A two-vehicle accident on Benton County route-MM just south of Clearwater Road sends a Warsaw woman to the emergency room.

The highway patrol report indicates that it happened late Monday afternoon when 33-year-old Kimberly Schnieders, of Warsaw, was turning into a private drive and was hit by 38-year-old Colby Vansell, also from Warsaw.

Schnieders suffered moderate injuries and was taken to Golden Valley Hospital while Vansell was uninjured.