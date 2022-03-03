Heads up Lake Area fitness junkies.

If you’re a Fit Bit user, you may want to pay close attention to this recall.

The company is recalling around 1 million watches due to a potential burn hazard.

The recall involves specific models and colors of the Fibit Ionic Smartwatch, including the Slate Blue, Burnt Orange, Adidas Edition and Ink Blue editions.

So far, they’ve received 115 reports of the battery of the watch overheating, with 78 reports of burn injuries, two of which were third-degree burns and four second-degree burns.

These watches were sold from September 2017 through December 2021.

If you have a Fibit Ionic Smartwatch, contact the company to get pre-paid packaging to return the device for a refund of $299 and Fitbit will also provide a discount code of 40% off select products.

More details on that recall can be found below:

Description: This recall only involves the Fitbit Ionic Smartwatch. It was sold with a polyurethane band and has a 1.4-inch color LCD screen. The watches were sold in slate blue/burnt orange, charcoal/smoke gray, blue gray/silver gray, and a special edition co-branded with Adidas in ink blue/silver gray. The smartwatch tracks activity, heart rate, and sleep. Only the following models and colors are included in this recall. For the Ionic device, the model number (FB503) is on the back of the device near where the band attaches. Fitbit is printed on the front of the Ionic Smartwatch. Model Color Ionic FB503CPBU Slate Blue/Burnt Orange Ionic FB503GYBK Charcoal/Smoke Gray Ionic FB503WTGY Blue Gray/Silver Gray Ionic FB503WTNV Adidas edition, Ink Blue & Ice Gray/Silver Gray

Remedy: Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled Ionic smartwatches and contact Fitbit to receive pre-paid packaging to return the device. Upon receipt of the device, consumers will be issued a refund of $299. Fitbit will also provide participating consumers with a discount code for 40% off select Fitbit devices.

Incidents/Injuries: Fitbit has received at least 115 reports in the United States (and 59 reports internationally) of the battery in the watch overheating with 78 reports of burn injuries in the United States including two reports of third-degree burns and four reports of second-degree burns (and 40 reports of burn injuries internationally).

Sold At: Best Buy, Kohl’s, Target and other stores nationwide and online at Amazon.com and Fitbit.com from September 2017 through December 2021 for between $200 to $330. Fitbit stopped production of Ionic in 2020.

Manufactured In: Taiwan

Importer(s): Fitbit LLC (f/k/a Fitbit, Inc.), of San Francisco, Calif.

Recall number: 22-089 Fitbit toll-free at 888-925-1764, available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week or online at help.fitbit.com/ionic or www.fitbit.com and click on “Product Help” at the bottom of the page for more information or fitbitionic.expertinquiry.com.