New details are coming in about the Eldon man who drove his truck through the Lake Ozark City Hall, and 2 other locations.

According to the Police Department, 32-year-old Jarod Long was already on parole in a suspended 7-year prison sentence for a domestic assault following an incident last year, where long fired shots on the Bagnell Dam strip.

On that day Lake Ozark officers responded to two calls, on for a fight near Lucky’s and another for the shots fired, which took place along the roadway.

Surveillance video showed long punching his wife multiple times, causing injuries to her head, while ripping off a truck handle and throwing it at her.

She was eight months pregnant at the time.

He also allegedly approached a man with his teenaged son and 8-year-old daughter, telling him that he wanted to “fight them”.

In all, Long was charged with resisting arrest, fighting and spitting on the officers.

He was given a 90-day sentence in jail for those offenses.

As far as the incident last week, a probable cause statement shows Long slammed his RAM pickup in to the Lake Ozark City Hall around 10 PM Wednesday February 23rd, only being stopped by a courtroom bench.

Long has been charged with First-Degree or Attempted Assault and First-Degree Property Damage in connection to that incident.

He then proceeded to smash two Osage Beach businesses, but investigators say they have not officially confirmed that the incidents are related.

No arraignment either case has been scheduled as of yet.