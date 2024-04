Tornado Watch In Effect For Benton & Hickory Counties Until 12AM Sunday

TORNADO WATCH 149 REMAINS VALID UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT TONIGHT FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN MISSOURI THIS WATCH INCLUDES 12 COUNTIES IN CENTRAL MISSOURI COOPER HOWARD PETTIS SALINE BENTON HICKORY THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ADRIAN, BELTON, BOONVILLE, BRUNSWICK, BUTLER, CLINTON, CONCORDIA, FAYETTE, GLASGOW, HARRISONVILLE, HIGGINSVILLE, KEYTESVILLE, LA PLATA, LEXINGTON, MACON, MARSHALL, MOBERLY, NEW FRANKLIN, ODESSA, PLEASANT HILL, RAYMORE, RICH HILL, SALISBURY, SEDALIA, WARRENSBURG, AND WINDSOR.