Lawsuit Filed Challenging Constitutionality Of Missouri’s Stadium Bill

A lawsuit has been filed by two state lawmakers challenging the constitutionality of the bill signed into law by Governor Mike Kehoe to provide more than $1 billion in state subsidies over thirty years to keep the Kansas City Chiefs and Royals in Missouri.

State Senator Michael Moon, a Republican from Ash Grove, and State Rep Bryant Wolfin, a Republican from Saint Genevieve, along with Maries County resident Ron Calzone filed the suit on Thursday in Cole County to challenge the legislation.

The suit claims that only the Chiefs and Royals would benefit from the subsidies and is seeking injunctive relief asking the court to declare that passing the bill was unconstitutional and to stop it from being enforced.

In the meantime, lawmakers in Kansas also continue trying to lure the two teams onto their side of the border.