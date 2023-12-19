Former Camden County Deputy and School Resource Officer Charged with 14 Child-Pornography Counts

A former Camden County Deputy and school resource officer now faces more than a dozen felony child-related pornography charges.

49-year-old Darrin Skinner is formally charged with two counts of possessing child pornography and 12 counts of promoting child pornography.

A probable cause statement filed in the Camden County Courthouse alleges that Skinner was in possession of 18 different images and confirmed receiving the images during online chats with females he believed to have been 14-15 years-old but, at the same time, denied sending the images to anyone.

The investigation into the case started in May-2022 with the first of multiple CyberTips being reported.

Skinner has been held without bond in the Laclede County Jail and is now in the custody of Camden County. He is scheduled to be arraigned on Thursday of this week.