Osage River Gaming and Convention, Bally’s Receive Another Endorsement for Lake Area Casino

The development of a locally-funded and based casino at Lake of the Ozarks receives another endorsement.

The Miller County Commission, this morning. unanimously approved a resolution of support in favor of the casino development which is being spearheaded by the Osage River Gaming and Convention group and Bally’s.

Commissioners gave approval of the resolution following a short public comment period during which former longtime Presiding Commissioner Tom Wright, who is not a big fan of a casino in the lake area, gave his opinion which does concede the county will benefit from such a development but not to the extent that is being advertised.

Osage River Gaming is trying to circumvent the General Assembly by collecting enough signatures for an initiative petition to be put on the statewide November-2024 ballot. If given ultimate approval, the casino is planned to put in area of the quarry near the Osage River Bridge.

Approval of the local group’s effort, to expand the number of licenses allowed in Missouri and to earmark that license to the Osage River at Lake of the Ozarks, is separate from the Osage Nation Gaming group which is still, apparently, planning to get approval for another casino to be located in Lake Ozark despite the city refusing to endorse that effort.

The city’s main concern deals with such a casino development would not be regulated or taxed by the state.