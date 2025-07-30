fbpx

Thu. Jul 31st, 2025

 

Former Teacher In St. James Pleads Out In Child Sex Case Resulting In No Jail Time

All News RSS Feed Crime Front Page News School News State News Wednesday, July 30th, 2025

A former St. James High School special education teacher facing several child sex-related charges in Maries County will not spend any time in prison after pleading guilty to one count of endangering the welfare of a child with no sexual contact.

Rikki Laughlin had originally been charged with seven counts which included possession of child porn, statutory rape, sexual exploitation of a minor and sexual trafficking of a child.

It had been alleged that Laughlin sent pornographic videos of herself and tried to talk the 16-year-old into having sex with her.

In exchange for the plead to the endangering charge, Laughlin was sentenced to five years of supervised probation.

All News RSS Feed Crime Front Page News School News State News Wednesday, July 30th, 2025

Reporter Mike Anthony