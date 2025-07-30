Former Teacher In St. James Pleads Out In Child Sex Case Resulting In No Jail Time

A former St. James High School special education teacher facing several child sex-related charges in Maries County will not spend any time in prison after pleading guilty to one count of endangering the welfare of a child with no sexual contact.

Rikki Laughlin had originally been charged with seven counts which included possession of child porn, statutory rape, sexual exploitation of a minor and sexual trafficking of a child.

It had been alleged that Laughlin sent pornographic videos of herself and tried to talk the 16-year-old into having sex with her.

In exchange for the plead to the endangering charge, Laughlin was sentenced to five years of supervised probation.