It last night was baseball’s home run Derby.

As all star game festivities really revup, it would be Vladimir Guerrero, Jr. Hanging on to take the crown home back to Toronto and his Blue Jays.

Tonight. It is the All Star Game itself.

Cardinals represented by third baseman Nolan Aronado.

He will be batting fifth in that lineup.

Ronald Acunya from the braves. The presumptive MVP candidate in the NL leads off Freddie Freeman, Mookie Betts, JD. Martinez Aron Natto, Louisa Ryz, Sean Murphy, Corbin Carroll and Orlando Garcia.

In the American League. Salvador Perez, the Royals representative.

Starting Lineup Looks like this….Marcus Simeon, Shohey Otani, Randy Arose, Arena Corey, Seeger Yondi Diaz adoles Garcia, the former Cardinal Austin Hayes, Josh Young and Jonah Heim of the Texas Rangers.

Texas very well represented with five starters in that All Star line up.