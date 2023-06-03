Four Arrested After Drug Raids in Richland Area

More information has been released following the arrests of four people on felony drug charges in Camden County.

Sergeant Scott Hines says deputies were joined by highway patrol troopers and members of the Lake Area Narcotics Enforcement Group to serve two search warrants at locations in the Richland area known for drug activity. As a result, about ten grams of meth and multiple items of drug paraphernalia were seized.

Arrested were: 69-year-old William Smith of Laquey who’s charged with Delivery of a Controlled Substance and was being held on a $100-thousand bond; 42-year-old Jennifer Wilson, of Richland, who’s charged with one count of possession and posted a $25-thousand bond; 39-year-old Melissa Ward, of Lebanon, who’s charged with one count of possession and was released on her own recognizance; and 45-year-old Sara Lee, of Stoutland, who’s also charged with one count of possession and was being held on a $15-thousand bond.