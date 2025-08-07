Four People Face Felony Charges In Camden County Following Search Of A Residence

At least four people face felony charges after a narcotics search warrant is served in Camden County.

Probable cause statements indicate the warrant was executed on Tuesday by the Mid-Missouri Drug Task Force uncovering what was believed to be suspected methamphetamine, paraphernalia and extremely poor living conditions for the children residing in the home.

Those conditions, according to the probable cause statement, allege that trash, debris, rotten food and dried animal feces were present in multiple areas.

Jonathon Cunningham is formally charged with possession of a controlled substance and three counts of child endangerment. Joshua Cunningham and Maria Cunningham are each charged with one count of possession. And Jaime Taylor is charged with three counts of endangering.

All four were booked into the Camden County Jail.