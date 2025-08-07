Lake Bikers Travel To Sturgis For Annual Rally Ahead Of Bikefest 2025

If you haven’t heard, there’s a pretty popular bike rally that’s happening in a town by the name of Sturgis, South Dakota, which, according to some estimates, will draw about 750-thousand before this year’s rally is over.

Making the trip from the lake area was Tim Hoffman and his wife, Dawn.

For Tim, the annual pilgrimage started 25 years ago…..“It started with family, brothers and their wives and my sister and her husband and and then it’s morphed into a group of of friends.”

Hoffman also says if you make the trip to Sturgis, other than the sheer numbers, you are in more than good company…“Just a lot of fun and a lot of sightseeing and watching the different people and the bikes and the trailers and things that roll in the motorhomes with matching trailers full of bikes. All these people up there, they’re doctors, they’re lawyers, they’re retired federal workers like me, they’re Body Shop owners, they’re mechanics, they come from all walks of life. It’s just crazy.”

While this year’s Sturgis Rally comes to a close on Sunday, more than 100-thousand are expected to roll into the lake area in a little more than a month for BikeFest.