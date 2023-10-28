Four Seasons POA Decision to Drop Funding of Camden County Sheriff’s Agreement Will Not Affect Village Ordinances from Being Enforced

More information about the Four Seasons P-O-A cutting ties with the Camden County Sheriff’s Office…

The P-O-A has announced that it will not renew its financial share of the Enhanced Services Agreement with Camden County at the end of the year…a maneuver that, if it does happen, will likely force the sheriff’s office to cut the number of deputies patrolling the Village of Four Seasons which is its own entity.

The P-O-A’s decision, according to a letter received by the sheriff’s office, will be so it can increase its Owner Services staff to enforce specific P-O-A restrictions and rules.

In the meantime, the Camden County Sheriff’s Office says it will still patrol and enforce village ordinances. It had earlier been reported to KRMS News that the P-O-A action would impact ordinances from being enforced.