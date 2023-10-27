More Information Released On Miller County Drug Bust

More information is released following a drug bust earlier this month at a residence just outside of the Eldon city limits in Miller County.

Sheriff Louie Gregoire says, after receiving information, deputies were joined by officers from the Eldon Police Department and the Mid-MO Drug Task Force in executing a search warrant in the 300-block of North Eastview Street. The result was narcotics and paraphernalia being seized.

Taken into custody were Jeffery Barlow Junior and Kaylee Tennison both from Versailles, and Danah Yelm and Jacob Reed both from Eldon. All four have, since, bonded out.

Gregoire also says the residence is well-known to law enforcement from multiple previous drug investigations and search warrants.