Two Dead After Apparent Shooting in Morgan County

Two people are dead and an investigation is underway after an incident late Friday afternoon that took the lives of two people from the Versailles area in Morgan County.

Sheriff Norman Dills says deputies responded to a location in the 14-thousand block of Coffee Drive and, upon arrival, discovered the bodies of 53-year-old Robert Silvey and 33-year-old Jennifer Silvey outside the residence.

According to Dills, the two apparently died from what was described as “obvious gunshot wounds.”

It’s believed that there is no danger to the public in connection with the incident.