Lebanon Gearing Up For Annual Christmas UTV Parade Among Other Events

The City of Lebanon will be busy this weekend and over the next month getting into the spirit.

Rebecca Rupard, from the tourism office, says several merchants are participating this weekend in the holiday open houses.

“The stores will be doing specials and staying open, probably different types of hours and and just, you know, getting ready. Everybody’s decorating and watching them all online get their stores all decorated for the holidays because wow, it’s here.”

Rupard also says, in the not-too-distant future, a couple other fun events are on the calendar including the Christmas on Commercial event and the Lighted U-T-V Parade…both will take place during the evening hours on December 8th.

Up to 150 U-T-V’s are expected to participate this year in the lighted parade.