Local Angler Wins MLF Tournament At The Lake

Local angler Andy Newcomb of Camdenton picked up his third career win and pocketed more than $59,000 by jumping up from 8th place to the championship on the final day of the three-day Toyota Series Season Opener last week at Lake of the Ozarks.

Newcomb’s total catch of 50-pounds and seven ounces edged out last year’s champ, Cole Breeden of Lebanon by just over a pound.

Brad Jelinek, of Lincoln, finished in third and another local lake area favorite, Michael Harlin of Sunrise Beach, had a 7th place finish.

Freeland Peterson, of Henley, captured first-place overall in the co-angler division which also included a shiny new Phoenix bass boat.

Full Report:

With major weather changes every day of the event, the Toyota Series Presented by Phoenix Boats Plains Division opener on Lake of the Ozarks set up well for an adaptable local expert to succeed. Few fit that description better than Andy Newcomb of Camdenton, Missouri – the 2021 Plains Division Angler of the Year (AOY), Newcomb has fished all over the country and has five previous top-six finishes in Toyota Series events on his home lake. This time, after years of “almost” and “next time,” the affable Missouri angler sealed the deal.

Weighing the biggest bag of the final day of competition on Thursday (19 pounds, 5 ounces) Newcomb rocketed up from eighth place to get the win. With a three-day total of 50-7, he edged last year’s champ, Cole Breeden , by slightly more than a pound. For the win, he pocketed $59,795 and also qualified for the Toyota Series Championship this fall.

A favorite every time he launches the boat on Lake of the Ozarks, Newcomb put together the perfect event this week. Never weighing in less than 15 pounds, he kept himself in the hunt and walloped a big bag on the final day.

“I’ve worked very hard for this one; I’ve fished every inch of this lake,” said the Missouri, pro. “When I have a day that’s fun fishing, I go somewhere I’m not familiar with or haven’t been, and I just try to learn every bit of it. That way, when the conditions arise, I feel comfortable everywhere I go.

“On the last day, I tend to throw caution to the wind, and go for the absolute biggest bag I can, even if that means not catching a bass. That’s what I did today – I went to a part of the lake I hadn’t been to at all in the tournament and just fished some history and fished the conditions. I just did what I used to do.”

Finally a winner on his home lake, Newcomb wasn’t sure he had it when Day 2 leader David Brand put his fish on the scale.

“I literally told a buddy of mine as we were standing there, he said ‘Did you have a good day?’ I said, ‘I had a good day, I’m sure just good enough to be in the top three.’ I wasn’t sure until David put his fish on there, so, it’s pretty cool.

“It really feels good to put in all that time and effort and have it come to fruition,” Newcomb added. “Lake of the Ozarks is a super special place to a lot of people. It’s given me the opportunity to fish for a living. To win a big one here, you can’t put it into words – or, I can’t; my vocabulary isn’t big enough.”

More than probably any other lake that isn’t filled with grass, Lake of the Ozarks has remained a holdout in the era of high-level forward-facing sonar use. Not that bass can’t be caught with forward-facing sonar, but, many times, it’s not emphatically the way to win. Newcomb proved that again this week, weighing only a couple of fish on ‘Scope the first days, but using it for a 5-pounder and a few other key bites on the final day.

On Day 1, Newcomb went up the lake and threw a jerkbait, and he finished the day out with a 4-pounder on a spinnerbait in dirty water.

“Day 2, I started in the dirty water – I caught a heavy 2-, a 4-pounder, and lost a big one,” he said. “That kind of hurt me – it kept me in the stained water way too long. When I finally made the move and left, I started catching them immediately. I told my co-angler, ‘Man, those guys in the clean water smashed them today’ and they did.”

On the final day, Newcomb had some decisions to make.

“Wednesday night I really struggled with where I wanted to go,” he said. “Until Thursday morning, I didn’t know – I was rigged up for both situations. I got the gut feeling that I needed to go downlake, and that’s what we did. I threw a jerkbait to begin with, and they didn’t seem to want it. So, I picked up an A-rig and that’s what they wanted – I weighed every fish on an Alabama rig today.”

Kicking on his sonar early helped Newcomb dial in the winning combination.

“I would say I weighed two, maybe three on ‘Scope today,’ he said. “I did do some culling. I used my ‘Scope a lot earlier today. Yesterday I didn’t turn it on until about 1 o’clock. Today, I fished for about half an hour and then went ahead and turned it on, to try to get a vibe for the mood of the fish after that cold night. I wanted to see how they were reacting, if they were there and not biting, or just not even there.”

Newcomb used a variety of Ozark staples to get it done. His jerkbait of choice was a Megabass Vision 110 in clown, wakasagi and a custom pattern. For his spinnerbait, he used a chartreuse and white, 5/8-ounce Zorro Bango Blade with a 4-inch X Zone Swammer as a trailer. His umbrella rig was the venerable YUM YUMbrella Flash Mob Jr. , which he paired with some Keitech dummies and three 3.8-inch Bait Cave Customs Cave Swimmers on 1/16-ounce Apex Tackle Pro Series Deaver Swimbait Heads. Of course, he used Daiwa rods and reels , as well as Daiwa line .

The light heads on his umbrella rig were a key move according to Newcomb.

“The fish were following it for a long ways before they would bite it,” he outlined. “I felt like if I used a heavier head, they would lose interest and swim away. I threw those lighter heads – you didn’t get all of them to bite, but I feel like I got more to bite because of that.”

Earning the win, Newcomb did a little bit of everything you can do at Lake of the Ozarks, and he mostly did it at the right times and in the right places, which is exactly how tournaments should be won.

“The first two days, I never even threw my bait near a dock,” he said. “Today, I weighed one over 5, and another that was probably 3 3/4 off a dock.

“I just pieced it together as I went. My game plan on Day 1 turned into something else, and then that was my gameplan on Day 2 until halfway through the day,” Newcomb said. “It was one of those tournaments where I did what I thought I should do at the moment. It was the way I should win.”

The top 10 pros at the Toyota Series at Lake of the Ozarks finished:

1st: Andy Newcomb, Camdenton, Mo., 15 bass, 50-7, $59,795 (includes $35,000 Phoenix MLF bonus)

2nd: Cole Breeden, Lebanon, Mo., 15 bass, 49-2, $9,608

3rd: Brad Jelinek, Lincoln, Mo., 15 bass, 48-3, $7,438

4th: David Brand, Dittmer, Mo., 15 bass, 47-8, $6,199

5th: Chad Satterlee, Walshville, Ill., 15 bass, 47-6, $5,579

6th: Harmon Marien, Eagle River, Wis., 15 bass, 46-11, $5,959

7th: Michael Harlin, Sunrise Beach, Mo., 15 bass, 46-9, $4,339

8th: Tyler Weberg, Eugene, Mo., 15 bass, 46-7, $3,719

9th: Adam Boehle, Warrenton, Mo., 15 bass, 45-12, $3,099

10th: Jeremy Johnson, Leavenworth, Kan., 15 bass, 45-4, $2,479

Complete results can be found at MajorLeagueFishing.com .

Pro Joe Bennett of Ashland, Missouri, earned Tuesday’s $500 Berkley Big Bass Award with a bass weighing 5 pounds, 12 ounces, while pro Cory Steckler of Rocky Mount, Missouri, won Wednesday’s $500 Berkley Big Bass, weighing in a 6-pound, 9-ounce bass to earn the award.

Freeland Peterson of Henley, Missouri, won the co-angler division Thursday at Lake of the Ozarks with a three-day total of 12 bass weighing 32 pounds, 10 ounces. Peterson earned the top co-angler prize package worth $33,500, including a new Phoenix 518 Pro bass boat with a 115-horsepower outboard motor.

The top 10 co-anglers at the Toyota Series at Lake of the Ozarks finished:

1st: Freeland Peterson, Henley, Mo., 12 bass 32-10, Phoenix 518 Pro boat w/115-hp Mercury outboard

2nd: Jason Sandidge, Centerton, Ark., 15 bass, 32-3, $3,318

3rd: Ben Mathis, Murray, Ky., 13 bass, 31-8, $2,574

4th: Chase Johnson, Quincy, Ill., 10 bass, 29-3, $2,252

5th: Justin Girton, Overland Park, Kan., 12 bass, 29-1, $1,931

6th: Oliver Siebert, Fenton, Mo., 12 bass, 28-9, $1,609

7th: Tyler Neis, Imperial, Mo., 11 bass, 27-10, $1,287

8th: Tyler Branson, Jefferson City, Mo., 11 bass, 26-1, $1,126

9th: Dillon Saffle, Eureka, Mo., 12 bass, 24-1, $965

10th: Alex Thomas, Fulton, Mo., nine bass, 23-8, $804

Co-angler Ryan Stagner of Robertsville, Missouri, earned the first Berkley Big Bass co-angler award of the week on Tuesday with a 5-pound, 4-ounce bass to earn the $150 prize, while Wednesday’s Day 2 $150 co-angler award went to Jeff Moss of Oronogo, Missouri, who weighed in a bass totaling 4 pounds, 11 ounces.

The Toyota Series Presented by Phoenix Boats at Lake of the Ozarks was hosted by the City of Osage Beach . It was the first of three regular-season tournaments for the Toyota Series Plains Division. The next event for Toyota Series anglers will be the Toyota Series at Grand Lake , March 26-28, in Grove, Oklahoma. For a complete schedule of events, visit MajorLeagueFishing.com .

The 2026 Toyota Series Presented by Phoenix Boats consists of five divisions – Central, Northern, Plains, Southern and Southwestern – each holding three regular-season events, along with the International and Wild Card divisions. Anglers who fish in any of the five divisions or the Wild Card division and finish in the top 25 will qualify for the no-entry-fee Toyota Series Championship for a shot at winning up to $235,000 and a qualification to REDCREST 2027. The winning co-angler at the championship earns a new Phoenix 518 Pro bass boat with a 115-horsepower outboard. The 2026 Toyota Series Championship will be held Nov. 5-7 on Pickwick Lake in Counce, Tennessee, and is hosted by Explore Pickwick Lake & Hardin County Tourism .

Proud sponsors of the 2026 MLF Toyota Series include: 7Brew, Abu Garcia, Athletic Brewing, B&W Trailer Hitches, Berkley, Black Buffalo, BUBBA, Cigars International, Epic Baits, Grizzly, Mercury, MillerTech, OFF! Deep Woods, Onyx, O’Reilly Auto Parts, Phoenix Boats, PiranhO2, Power-Pole, Precision Sonar, Suzuki Marine, Tackle Warehouse, T-H Marine, Toyota, VOSKER, YETI and Yuengling.

For complete details and updated information visit MajorLeagueFishing.com . For regular Toyota Series updates, photos, tournament news and more, follow the MLF5 social media outlets at Facebook , Instagram and YouTube .