Fugitive From California State Arrested In Morgan County

A fugitive on the apparent run from the State of California lands behind bars in the lake area.

That’s according to paperwork filed in the Morgan County Courthouse which alleges that a warrant was issued on, or about, November 15th in Sonoma County, California, for 39-year-old Stephen Brayley for a probation violation on an original charge of Larceny.

Brayley has consented to extradition back to California and, in the meantime pending his pickup, is being held without bond in the Morgan County Jail.