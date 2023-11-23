Lake West Chamber Says Holiday Parade All Set For This Saturday

The weather may not yet be too frightful but it is that time of year again in the lake area to get ready for a few holiday parades with the west side being no different.

That’s according to Lake West Chamber Director Mike Koenigsman who says there’s really no excuse not to make your way over to Main Street this Saturday to start getting into the holiday spirit.

“It’s going to be dark, so you’re not going to be outside grilling. You’re not going to be outside playing football. Come on out to Laurie and Laurie, Main Street. We are going to have our lighted Christmas parade.”

The parade will start at 6pm and stretch from Central Bank down to the Laurie Terrace Mall where a special visitor to the lake area will make an appearance for kids of all ages.