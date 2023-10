If the election for the governor’s office in Missouri were held today, it would be no contest according to a poll commissioned by Missouri Scout and conducted by the Remington Research Group.

The poll was conducted September 27th and 28th with 32-percent of the 714 likely G-O-P voters preferring Jay Ashcroft compared to 15-percent for Mike Kehoe and 5-percent for Bill Eigel.

The poll has a margin of error or plus-or-minus 3.4-percent.