Garden Hose Recall May Affect Some Residents Across The State

The hose you’re using to water the plants this summer…might fall under a recall.

More than 3-and-a-half million HydroTech-branded hoses are being recalled in the U.S…because they can burst…during use.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission says they hoses have caused at least 29 injuries…including temporarily impaired hearing.

The recall affects 5/8-inch “Expandable Burst-Proof Hoses,” imported by Winston Products, that were sold at major retailers including Amazon, Walmart, Home Depot, and Target.

They were made on or before August 31, 2024.

Consumers are urged to stop using the hoses…immediately.