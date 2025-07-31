Missouri Ranks High When It Comes To Increases In Student Loan Delinquency

Despite ranking only 24th for having the most student loan debt and with average student loan payments of only $166 per month, Missouri surprisingly finds itself as the state where student loan delinquency is increasing the most.

That’s according to a study by WalletHub.com which says that student loan delinquency in Missouri came in at 59.6 percent more in quarter-one of this year compared to the fourth quarter of 2024.

Considering that Missouri ranks 47th where consumer debt is increasing the most, the study by WalletHub discounts that as a factor for student loan delinquency and suggests, instead, that the riding delinquencies may stem from other economic pressures and limited financial flexibility.

At the other end of the study…Rhode Island, Delaware and Alaska are reported to have student loan delinquencies increasing the least.

With student loan delinquency rates increasing in 32 states in the first quarter of 2025, the personal-finance company WalletHub has released its updated report on the States Where Student Loan Delinquency Is Increasing the Most. The report highlights where borrowers face the highest risk of credit score damage and other financial setbacks, based on proprietary WalletHub user data from Q4 2024 to Q1 2025.

Missouri Stats

Overall Rank: 1 st

Share of Student Loan Tradelines Delinquent in Q1 2025: 0.89%

0.89% Change in the Share of Student Loan Tradelines Delinquent (Q1 2025 vs. Q4 2024): 59.63%

