New Numbers Show Just How Much 2025’s Natural Disasters Are Costing Us

An insurance company has tallied the cost of natural disasters so far in 2025.

The LA wildfires and severe spring thunderstorms in the US are just a few of the natural disasters that have contributed to the more than $131 billion in global losses for the first half of this year.

That’s according to a new report from the insurance company Munich Re, which says it’s last year at this time, but above long term averages.

The analysis indicates $80 billion of the loss total was covered by insurance.

A Munich Re climate scientist says climate change plays an increasing role in natural disasters.