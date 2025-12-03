Gas Prices Continue To Fall Across The State

If you’re looking for a little bit of holiday cheer, you don’t need to look any further than when you pull up to the gas pumps.

Drivers are feeling some relief at the pump so far this holiday season.

GasBuddy, which makes a price tracking app, says the average price of a gallon of gasoline fell to $2.95 the lowest level in more than 4 years.

AAA says the average price for a gallon of gas stands slightly higher at about $3 as of Monday, which is down about 7 cents from last week.

GasBuddy says lower crude oil prices and softer demand are behind the decline.