Jeff City Man Sentenced To Life In Murder Case Of Jasmine King

A 39-year-old man from Jefferson City is sentenced to 999 years in prison without parole for the April-2023 murder of his child’s mother in Cole County.

Following a bench trial in early November, Sergio Sayles was sentenced on Monday on the first-degree murder of Jasmine King.

Sayles, who claimed that he was framed with the murder, was also sentenced to 15 years on an armed criminal action charge to be served consecutively with the life sentence.

He will also serve another four years on the charge of tampering with physical evidence, that to be served concurrently with the murder and armed criminal action sentences.