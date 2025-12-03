Most Schools Choose To Call Off Tuesday As Area Roads Remained Mixed

Mother Nature didn’t wait long to deliver a wintry mix forcing several lake area school districts, on Tuesday, to make that first decision of the season…do they cancel classes or do the buses roll…?

It’s a decision, according to Camdenton R3 Transportation Director Tony Hatfeld, that takes into account several different factors.

“Ultimately, you know, we do the best we can and, and of course, our student safety is the most important. Even our staff, you know, we’ve got to think of them too. Our cafeteria staff, bus drivers, they come in early. So there’s so much more than just consuming our time with the students. We look at the big picture.”

Although the main roads were very passable on Tuesday, most lake area school districts erred with caution mainly because of side roads which were still covered and potentially treacherous.