Golden Corral in Osage Beach Unexpectedly Closes Permanently Over the Weekend

An Osage Beach all-you-can eat restaurant joins a long list of unexpected closings of a popular franchise chain across the country with little, if any, advance notice to its employees.

Social media accounts are reporting the closing over the weekend of Golden Corral on the Osage Beach Parkway.

A sign posted on the building and a notice posted on the internet confirms that the restaurant has been permanently closed.

Further, a U-Haul truck was parked behind the restaurant Tuesday evening, the building is apparently for sale and a call locally to the restaurant failed to get an answer.

KRMS Radio and TV has reached out to Golden Corral Corporate Office in Raleigh, North Carolina, about the closing and other issues, such as gift cards, and will pass along more information when received.